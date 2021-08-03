Competitions take off at Columbiana County Fair

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Competitions were in full swing at the Columbiana County Fair Tuesday.

One event was the hay competition. You can only enter one hay bale per class.

It was held at the arts and crafts building, near the front of the entrance. Judges say they look at color, if weeds are mixed in and even the smell.

“If it’s got kind of a funky smell or could be an indication that it was too wet at harvest time or it might have some kind of bacteria or fungal growth going on. So just as many sensory things as you can observe,” said Joey Akins, one of the judges.

Akins also works with Penn State Extension. He says the quality of your hay is important when feeding animals.

Another competition going on at the fair was the crochet competition held earlier this week.

The winner of the competition had been crocheting for about 30 years, but she never entered her work because she thought it wasn’t good enoough.

This year, she gave it a shot with a table cloth and won best in show.

“I was just, like, shocked. I mean, I really was shocked. I had to take a step back and look at that again. Do a double take on it,” said Patti Emge, who won.

When asked if she would enter the competition again next year, she simply replied with maybe.