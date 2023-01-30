(WKBN) – A Trumbull County judge has made a ruling in an attempted aggravated murder case.

Kevin Mallard is charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder and inducing panic with firearm specifications, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and three counts of attempted murder with firearm specifications.

The charges stem from a June 2022 incident that led to a shootout with Liberty police on a busy roadway. Investigators said this took place after Mallard shot an innocent man in his face, later leaving him blind in both eyes.

In October, Judge Ronald Rice said he wanted a second competency evaluation done to determine if Mallard was fit to stand trial. The first evaluation found Mallard competent.

In November, a doctor was approved as an expert to evaluate Mallard. On Friday, Judge Rice ruled that Mallard is competent to stand trial based off of the evaluation.

A pretrial is set for February 21 in front of Judge Rice.