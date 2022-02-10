WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The attorney for a man accused of killing a woman in Hubbard Township is asking for a competency exam of his client, who is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

Devonte Douglas, 25, is accused of shooting and killing Adreionna Hasley-Crockett. Investigators said she was shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle near a gas well off Lewis-Seifert Road in December.

Douglas was arrested after he went to the Youngstown Police Department to pick up a towed vehicle after the woman’s body was found.

While investigators haven’t released many details in the case, a woman who called 911 told investigators that her ex killed her girlfriend. She also accused him of kidnapping her and putting her in the trunk of the car, later walking away after the shooting.

According to court records, an order was made to examine Douglas’ competency to stand trial. A pretrial in the case has been rescheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 13 before Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wyatt McKay.

Douglas faces felony charges of aggravated murder with firearm specifications, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.