WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mental health evaluations for a man accused of shooting a driver in Liberty, and then getting into a shootout with police have been returned.

Kevin Mallard, 55, is facing several charges, including attempted murder. He’s suspected of shooting a Warren man in the face before getting into a shootout with police.

The competency evaluation reviewed Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court by Judge Ronald Rice shows that Mallard is competent to stand trial.

Mallard’s attorney wants a couple of weeks to go over the report. Another hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

