Competency evaluation ordered for man charged with stabbing deputy dog warden

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A visiting judge today in municipal court ordered a competency evaluation for a man charged with stabbing a deputy dog warden for Mahoning County.

Visiting Judge David Fuhry ordered the evaluation for Squire Glenn, 60, who is accused of stabbing Deputy Dog Warden Dave Nelson July 20 at West Myrtle and Oak Hill avenues.

Reports said Nelson was in the area on a complaint of a man in a wheelchair dragging when he encountered Glenn, who lifted himself up from his wheelchair and stabbed Nelson before Nelson could get out of his van.

A police officer who was on his way to back Nelson up saw the stabbing, arrested Glenn and put a tourniquet on Nelson’s arm. He was released from the hospital the same evening.

Defense attorney Lou DeFabio asked for the evaluation. He said in speaking with his client it is clear he does not understand the charges against him.

Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr said he was not opposed to the request.

Judge Fuhry said that after speaking with Glenn he was also concerned if Glenn understood the proceedings.

“You’re somewhat rambling and you don’t seem to be in 100 percent possession of your faculties,” Judge Fuhry said.

Fehr also asked that Glenn’s $250,000 bond be increased. He said Glenn is a danger to the community.

Judge Fuhry agreed and said that Glenn will be held on no bond while his case is pending in municipal court.