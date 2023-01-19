YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is imploring the Parole Board not to release a convicted rapist, comparing him to “hazardous waste” that would pose a danger to children.

Inmate Clyde Bush has a Parole Board hearing scheduled next month to determine if he can be released from the Marion Correctional Institution, where he is being held. Bush was incarcerated in March of 1990 following his conviction on several rape charges. He is serving a life sentence but is eligible for parole.

Bush has been up for parole before but had been previously denied.

Watkins said Bush raped or molested 10 different children — ages 2 to 6 — over a two-year period at his wife’s daycare center. He believes that Bush’s continued incarceration will “save future children.”

In his letter to the Parole Board, Watkins said one of the victims in the case compared Bush to “hazardous waste.”

“Not having heard sexual child predators being described that way before, I decided to Google it and get a definition. Definition: ‘Hazardous waste is waste that has substantial or potential threat to public health or the environment and is worthless, defective and of no use.’ Seems to fit Bush,” he wrote.

He added, “Going further, I looked into the best disposal method for hazardous waste and it was suggested that the waste ‘must be deposited in so-called secure landfills which provide at least 10 feet of separation between the bottom of the landfill and the underlying bedrock’ … (and above ground our environment has flowers, trees and little children… where hazardous waste like Bush doesn’t belong!)”

Watkins asked the Parole Board to keep him in prison as well as deny his parole for 10-year increments to prevent the victims from reliving their trauma.

In his letter, Watkins included letters from 2014 and 2019 from Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe, who also opposed Bush’s release during those previous parole hearings.