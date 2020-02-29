Company wanting to fix up vacant Youngstown building asks for renovation approval

The developer wants to renovate the historic building for both retail and residential space

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Design Review Committee may eventually be asked to approve changes to one of downtown’s vacant buildings for a company that wants it redeveloped for both retail and residential use.

The Gallagher Building at the corner of Hazel and Commerce streets is best known as where Cedar’s Lounge used to be.

Youngstown Properties 23, owned by Brian Angelilli, has asked the committee for approval for extensive interior renovations and the addition of a stairwell and elevator shaft, along with a sunroom.

The committee was supposed to meet Tuesday but the meeting has since been canceled.

We tried contacting Angellili but have not heard back.

In 2016, the city said the building had 16 code violations and was falling apart.

The following year, Braking Point Recovery’s Ryan Sheridan took possession of the building, hoping to redevelop it. Sheridan is now serving prison time after pleading guilty to Medicare fraud.

Since then, Youngstown Properties 23 has shown interest in the building.

The Gallagher Building has been around since 1904.