Company that owns local Perkins restaurants files for bankruptcy

(WKBN) – The company that owns several Perkins franchises in the area has filed for bankruptcy.

5171 Campbells Land Company filed for bankruptcy in Pittsburgh Monday.

The filing comes just hours before a hearing in Tennessee on a permanent injunction to close the 27 Perkins 5171 Campbells Land owns.

Perkins’ corporate officials claim 5171 Campbells Land did not pay royalties to use the Perkins name, did not update its restaurants and used unapproved products on the menu.

Because of the bankruptcy filing, the Tennessee court case is now on hold.

The court did issue a 28-day extension on the temporary restraining order.