Company that owns Boardman’s Southern Park Mall confirms big plans underway

Washington Prime Group has finalized a letter of intent with a national fitness operator

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The company that owns Boardman’s Southern Park Mall confirmed big changes that are coming to the mall.

Washington Prime Group, the Columbus-based company that owns the mall, has finalized a letter of intent with a national fitness operator.

July 10, the company filed an application with Mahoning County for a permit to demolish the end of the mall once occupied by Sears.

The company previously announced plans to reposition the former Sears into an exterior-access, lifestyle-oriented space comprising retail, dining and entertainment. There are also plans for an outdoor athletic and entertainment greenspace venue adjacent to the recently-renovated Cinemark Theaters.

A company spokeswoman confirms that Washington Prime Group is close to executing new leases and will share those details at a later time.