LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fisker released new information on its Lordstown-produced electric vehicle, the PEAR, saying it has over 3,200 reservations for it already.

According to a press release from Fisker, the Fisker PEAR will be fully revealed in the second half of 2023. The company plans to enter production at the former Lordstown Motors plant owned by partner Foxconn in 2024.

Fisker is calling the PEAR the “car of the future.” Fisker said the PEAR will have the first-ever Fisker Houdini trunk, an alternative to traditional rear cargo hatches. Reports said that Fisker PEAR will be available in rear-wheel-drive (single motor) and all-wheel-drive (dual motor) configurations.

Fisker reports that this vehicle has 3,200 reservations. It’s priced below $29,900. There will be two battery packs available, with the larger pack at a range of over 310 miles.

Fisker also adds that its new all-electric SUV, the Fisker Ocean, has surpassed 50,000 reservations.

The Ocean SUV with the base sport trim is priced at $37,499 before incentives, while the Extreme trim level is priced at $68,999 and delivers an estimated range of over 350 miles. Production on that vehicle is expected to begin in November 2022.