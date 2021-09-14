Company looking to build landfill in Hubbard appeals denial of operating license

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The company wanting to build a landfill in Hubbard Township has filed an appeal over being denied an operating license.

Trans Rail America has filed its appeal with the Environmental Review Appeals Commission of Ohio. It wants to build a landfill on land along Drummond Avenue.

But, the Trumbull County Combined Health District denied Trans Rail a license last month. About 300 people attended the meeting where that vote was taken.

No hearing date for the appeal has been set.