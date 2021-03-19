Company gives update on Southern Park Mall redevelopment efforts, despite bankruptcy discussions

The redevelopment project will feature the DeBartolo Commons athletic and entertainment green space and event venue

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite bankruptcy discussions, the owner of the Southern Park Mall is still planning on redeveloping its space, giving an update on the project Friday.

Washington Prime Group said the redevelopment project will feature the DeBartolo Commons athletic and entertainment green space and event venue.

New updates on leasing and development initiatives include:

Development work is ongoing for DeBartolo Commons, a four-acre outdoor athletic and entertainment green space and event venue, as crews work toward an October 2021 grand opening

The Bunker, along with its attached restaurant Bogey’s, and Steel Valley Brew Works are expected to open in the weeks before the DeBartolo Commons’ grand opening

The Bunker, Bogey’s and Steel Valley Brew Works will overlook and connect to DeBartolo Commons, providing a go-to outdoor gathering space and place of connection within the community, while continuing to prioritize health and safety

Southern Park Mall is currently in discussions with local and regional food and beverage options to occupy the final space adjacent to the redevelopment

Planet Fitness is expected to open its new location at Southern Park Mall in April 2021

PNC Bank recently completed a refresh of its location on Market Street

Macy’s has commenced a renovation of its store at Southern Park Mall

The public restrooms, both in the food court and near Chick-fil-A, are scheduled for a full refresh this summer in advance of a full interior mall refresh, which is expected to start in January 2022

The Washington Prime Groups says it is committed to investing more than $30 million in the Southern Park Mall over the next few years. Of that investment, approximately $9 million has already been invested.

According to the owner, improvements made at the Southern Park Mall are expected to provide numerous benefits for the Boardman community, including:

A first-class retail and entertainment hub that will attract businesses and solidify and expand jobs at Southern Park Mall

Expanded real estate property, sales and income tax bases for the benefit of local governments and taxpayers

A first-class green space – DeBartolo Commons – built to host outdoor entertainment, sporting, and other public events and activities throughout the year

A hike and bike path across the Southern Park Mall property that connects DeBartolo Commons to Boardman Park and eventually most residential neighborhoods south of Route 224 – both east and west of Market Street

Major new storm water retention facilities on the Southern Park Mall property that will relieve the potential for flooding downstream in Boardman Township, south of the mall property

While the coronavirus pandemic has created significant challenges for many companies, including Washington Prime Group, company officials expect negotiations with corporate debt holders will allow them to significantly strengthen the company’s financial position and “emerge stronger.”

During this process, the company expects business as usual at Southern Park Mall.