AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a post on the Austintown Trustees’ Facebook page, the cause of frequent power outages in the township has been determined.

Trustees shared a letter that they said contained recent communication from Ohio Edison. That communication states that the root of the recent outages was found to be due to a transformer issue with a substation.

“We have gone through extensive efforts over the past few days to switch customers impacted by the recent outages over to a different power line. This will prevent and minimize the impact of future service disruptions until we can install a new transformer,” read the letter.

The determination was made after WKBN spoke with multiple residents and business owners in the area who said they were fed up with the frequent outages.

The owner of Wedgewood Fernando’s Pizza along Raccoon Road said the outages are so frequent that it’s starting to affect the income of her business.

According to the letter to trustees, although a fix is on the way, it may take some time.

“The electric system is extremely complex, and the work can be dangerous if troubleshooting and inspections are not followed in the appropriate order. We realize this can be a time-consuming (and frustrating) process, but our main priority is ensuring the safety of the public and our utility personnel,” the letter continued.

The letter reported that equipment at a different substation nearby was also inspected, as it has caused a few unrelated service interruptions for customers in the area.

It stressed that power outages can still occur, but they’re working to make sure the service is more reliable.

Ohio Edison also previously released a statement to WKBN, blaming some of the outages on reasons out of its control, like severe weather and car accidents.

Trustees said in addition to the recent update from Ohio Edison, the company will be unable to attend their regularly-scheduled “open” meeting on Monday, citing a scheduling conflict.