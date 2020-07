Kovach Companies plans on adding a new concept called an oxygen bar

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A hookah and cigar bar in Boardman is expanding.



Kovach Companies, Incorporated announced they acquired Fire Fox Cafe on California Avenue.

Kovach plans on adding a new concept called an oxygen bar. The company also want to create a bigger cigar selection and expand the place by 1,000 square feet.

The business also serves liquor.



Kovach owns several companies in advertising and marketing. This is its first venture into a brick-and-mortar business.