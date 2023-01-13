BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- The Cincinnati-based company looking to build two new apartment buildings in Boardman has withdrawn its request for one of them.

Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree says the Pivotal Development Company no longer needs a zone change for a proposed apartment building on Auburn Hills Drive.

Loree says he was told by Pivotal officials that getting financing on the Auburn Hills project would be “tougher” since some money was coming from “fair housing” programs run by the government.

Loree says Pivotal does, however, plan to proceed with building senior apartments on South Ave. on vacant land just north of The Inn at Walker Mill. It would be a four-story, 50-unit building.

Loree says “a gas well was discovered on the property” since the Boardman zoning commission in December approved a zone change for the senior apartments to be built.

So Pivotal now needs more land and another hearing before the zoning commission has been scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Boardman Township Hall. The final decision rests with township trustees, which will consider the zone change at a 6 p.m. meeting on Feb. 13.

The request is to change the zoning on South Ave. from general business to multi-family residential.