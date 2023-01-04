HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Charlie’s Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company’s locations in Butler County.

A spokesperson for Byrnes & Kiefer Company confirmed via email that the company closed its Callery and Hermitage facilities but says it plans to operate other businesses located in California and North Carolina.

“We are grateful for our employees’ efforts and remain committed to our company’s tradition of delivering the highest quality bakery supplies and goods,” said spokesperson Tom Meinert in an emailed statement.

Meinert did not offer a further response on the closures.

Charlie’s Specialties’ Hermitage manufacturing facility was located on Freedland Road.

According to the parent company’s website, the company got its start in the Pittsburgh area in the early 1900s and offers baking supplies and baked goods to the retail and food service industries. It more recently acquired Charlie’s Specialties Cookie Company, which produces ready-to-bake or thaw-and-sell baked goods, in 1997.