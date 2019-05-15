Company breaks ground on $1.3 billion energy plant near Wellsville

YELLOW CREEK TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – It was another step forward Wednesday in a long-awaited billion-dollar energy project in Columbiana County.

South Field Energy, LLC., broke ground on a $1.3 billion clean energy plant near Wellsville. Preparation for the construction has been going on for months.

The new 1,182-megawatt facility is expected to create up to 1,000 construction jobs. The company’s Enterprise Zone Agreement will also provide money to the local schools.

“This will be a difference maker within this district and this community. South Field Energy is going to be a partner with us, and they’re gonna be a partner with us through this and after this is done. We’re already talking about scholarships in the future,” said Wellsville Schools Superintendent Richard Bereschik.

When complete, the plant will use highly flexible gas turbine technology, making it one of the most efficient in the country. According to South Field Energy, it will be fueled by clean natural gas and have the ability to run on ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) if gas is not available.

The plant will be able to service one million residents and will be managed by Advanced Power.

After it’s built, the facility will employ about 25 full-time employees in engineering, technical, operation, management and administrative positions.

“We’ve lost so much business through the years — the mills, the potteries — and we’re just hoping to get something brought back to the village from this,” said Wellsville Mayor Nancy Murray.

The plant has already generated $1.6 million for Yellow Creek Township, where the plant is located. Once it’s up and running, trustees said it will mean $250,000 a year for the next 15 years for the community that right now has an annual budget of just $400,000.

This is South Field’s second major project in Ohio and third in the U.S. It’s expected to be finished by the summer of 2021.