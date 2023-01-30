YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local company announced plans to expand and bring 93 new jobs to the area.

Trivium Packaging, which provides sustainable packaging solutions for the food industry, has announced plans to add two new production lines at its Youngstown location. The Ohio Department of Development approved the project for a 1.522%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit at its meeting on Monday, though the project is subject to the approval of local incentives.

The company says the expansion is needed to meet the demands of the growing aluminum aerosol and beverage markets.

“The collaborative effort with the City of Youngstown, Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, ODOD, JobsOhio and Team NEO provided us the incentives and resources needed to help us make the decision for moving forward with expanding in the Northeast Ohio Region versus other locations outside of Ohio,” said Trivium Packaging’s Chief Financial Officer Matt Bobbey.

City Mayor Tito Brown said he looks forward to the continued partnership and continued growth of Trivium.

Trivium was formed in 2019 with the merger of Exal and Ardagh Groups Food & Specialty Business. It has more than 60 locations worldwide and employs close to 7,500 people.