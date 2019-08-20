Company announces it’s ending Lordstown gas-to-power energy project

Clean Energy Future said House Bill 6, which provides subsidies for the nuclear power industry, is the reason it decided to end the project

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Clean Energy Future has ended its efforts to build a new gas-to-power project in Lordstown.

The planning for the $1.1 billion project started last year.

Already, the company spent over $1 million on prior development and permitting costs.

The president of the company blamed the decision on the passage of House Bill 6, which provides subsidies for the nuclear power industry.

Because the project isn’t happening, Clean Energy Future said the Valley will be missing out on 1,100 new local union construction jobs, $150 million in water purchases from Youngstown, full-time jobs, the purchase of local supplies and services and $300 million in local property, salary and income taxes.

Over 50 years, the company said this project would have contributed $29 billion to the local economy.