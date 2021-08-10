Community’s help needed in identifying ‘person of interest’ in Austintown shoplifting investigation

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Police department is asking for the community’s help in identifying what they are calling a “person of interest” in a shoplifting investigation.

Officers captured surveillance footage images of the man.

It was not revealed how much merchandise was stolen. Authorities did not reveal from what store the man was leaving or on what day the images were captured.

Surveillance footage shows the man was wearing a black face mask and a black T-shirt. He’s also seen wheeling a blue storage bin out of the store filled with unpurchased items using a shopping cart.

If you have any information that could help police identify this man, contact the lead detective at (330) 270-5111 or send a message to the department’s Facebook account.