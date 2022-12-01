GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Girard is preparing to celebrate the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the community tree.

The festivities will begin Saturday with a parade starting at Boardman Medical Supply on North State Street. There will be vendors set up, and the parade will start at 3:30 p.m.

The lights on the tree are scheduled to turn on at 5:15 p.m.

Mayor Jim Melfi says the event gets bigger and better every year.

“It gets you in the spirit. You know, we run around all the time, everybody’s so busy, and we kind of forget — you know — this is important,” Melfi says. “It’s community, it’s everybody getting together. I can’t think of a better way to kick off the Christmas season.”

It’s the second time since the pandemic that the city has hosted a tree lighting event.