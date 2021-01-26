Community town hall on policing happening Tuesday night

The event, which will allow citizens to address members of law enforcement, will be virtual

(WKBN) – A community group is holding another meeting to bring law enforcement and citizens together.

Next Steps Coalition of the Mahoning Valley will have its fourth Town Hall Meeting on Policing in the Valley Tuesday night.

It starts at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on Facebook.

If there is a question you’d like to ask during the town hall, leave a comment on the Facebook post below:

Next Steps Coalition is also asking anyone who has had a negative interaction with law enforcement, was subject to profiling or bias, or feels like their rights were violated to fill out an online form. You can remain anonymous.