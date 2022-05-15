CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a fundraiser to help a Hermitage Police officer on Sunday after his wife suddenly passed away last month.

They have seven kids.

Jason and Jessy Burnett’s seven children children were homeschooled by Jessy.

Last month, she suddenly died.

Officer Burnett has done a lot for the surrounding community and now they’re wanting to give back to him.

“Jessy did homeschool, as well as all the extracurricular activities. So, we’re coming together to help Jay (Jason) through this time that he’s going to need a little extra help,” said Breanna Dyson, the fundraiser’s organizer.

Jason is a Hermitage Police officer. Though working in Hermitage, the Burnett’s made impacts in other communities. The entire family volunteered for local organizations, helping those in need.

Sunday, friends and community members are hosting a spaghetti dinner to now help Jason. Organizers say the Burnett’s are selfless people, that helping them is the least they could do. Jessy and her husband Jason were known to always give the shirt of their backs.

“The kids and Jay (Jason) and Jessy were part of a lot of great organizations that give back to the community, so it’d be nice if we can return the favor,” continued Breanna Dyson.

Jason and his family have done a lot for communities in both Trumbull and Mercer County.

The proceeds from the spaghetti dinner are going directly to Jason to help with everyday expenses.

The spaghetti dinner will also include chances to win raffles and prizes and a bake sale.

To-go orders are also an option.

The spaghetti dinner is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Cortland Moose Lodge off of Route 46.