Recovering addicts and families welcomed to Hermitage event

The event was last held in 2017, but organizers said they wanted to bring it back

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Around 75 people came out to an event for recovering addicts and their families at Buhl Park in Hermitage on Saturday.

The Mercer County Coalition for Drug Awareness organized the ROAR recovery event.

ROAR stands for Removing Obstacles to Assist Recovery.

The event was last held in 2017, but organizers said they wanted to bring it back.

“It’s a family event, so you see a lot of kids running around. This affects everybody, not just the person who is addicted, but the person’s entire family and loved ones,” said ROAR treasurer Traci Weimer.

Gloria Mackaly, president of the Mercer County Coalition for Drug Awareness said ROAR teaches recovering addicts to have fun and experience life sober.

“There is hope out there for those who are suffering from their addiction or trying to get into recovery programs,” Mackaly said.

Mackaly said people should not be hard on those struggling with addiction.

“Because it’s not something that they wake up and say everyday. ‘Hey, I want to grow up and be a drug addict one day and spend the rest of my life chasing the drug,'” she said.

Rather, she said people should be supportive of their recovery.

Chris Spradlin, the guest speaker at the event, was an addict himself. His recovery was not easy, but he said it is not for everyone.

“The process is basically just going to rehab and a detox, getting your mind clear and then getting out and getting involved in recovery, and being around people who have multiple years of recovery and then learning the steps, learning about your steps and learning why you do the things you do,” Spradlin said.

He said anyone can make that first step.

“Addicts do recover, we do become productive members of society again, that we are employable and we are normal people. We just took the wrong path,” Spradlin said.