Community supporting Western Reserve students after coach accused of vaping

Parents, teachers and former students showed up for a board meeting Friday, days after the news came out

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve Local Schools had a board meeting Friday evening, days after a report of a staff member found vaping in a school bathroom.

Over 30 people showed up — including parents, teachers and former students — to show support for the kids.

School officials said high school football coach and teacher Andy Hake admitted to vaping THC in a staff restroom last week.

Morgan Eichert, one of Hake’s former students, said she didn’t expect this at all from him.

“I don’t think that he should be around students if he is going to continue to abuse drugs. However, if he does get help and he follows procedures and does it right, I don’t see anything wrong. So as long as we keep up with drug tests and make sure he’s keeping his word on it.”

Eichert said she believes in a drug-free school and community.

Nothing was decided at Friday’s school board meeting.