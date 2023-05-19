(WKBN) — The Columbiana County Health District is pairing with other local organizations to host a “Community Sprinkle” — similar to a baby shower — for new or expecting mothers.

The sprinkle will take place from 9 a.m. through noon on June 12 and 13. It will offer portable cribs, safe sleep packs, rear-facing/convertible car seats, and entry into a raffle for a diaper bag filled with baby essentials.

The June 12 giveaway will take place at East Palestine Public Library at 309 N. Market St. The June 13 giveaway will be located at Wellsville Carnegie Public Library at 115 9th St.

To be eligible for the giveaway, recipients must be an expecting mom in the 3rd trimester or with an infant less than two months old, and be WIC eligible.

Pre-registration is required by June 2 at 4 p.m.