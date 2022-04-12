CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A police-escorted funeral procession was held Tuesday morning for a 6-year-old boy from Campbell who recently lost his battle with leukemia.

More than a dozen police departments led the procession from Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell to Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown.

It was all to honor Philip Igo, who passed away April 8.

“I just felt like this was something he would’ve enjoyed to see,” said Campbell Officer Josh Tedesco.

Philip captured the hearts of the community with his strong fight and endurance. He loved the police and was even named an honorary police officer last year by the Campbell Police Department.

“The dad and the mom are both pro-police, they love the police, Philip loved the police, and I think this was something good for them to see, just all of our departments came together,” Tedesco said.

First News has covered Philip’s journey throughout the years when he beat liver cancer at just two years old and was then diagnosed with leukemia. Over the years, his family and the community have rallied around him. Now, the same support system came together to send him off with a final farewell.

“Every department that I asked said absolutely, and they were all for it. I really appreciated that,” Tedesco said.