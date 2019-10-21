Community reacts to seeing boarded up Bristol Inn after weekend fire

The Bristol Inn was more than just the local watering hole, it was a staple for more than a century

BRISTOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A piece of Bristol history burned in a fire over the weekend.

If walls could talk, there would surely be a lot of stories told about the Bristol Inn. Because the building is a landmark, many people driving by seeing it damaged by a fire for the first time might be heartbroken.

“It’s been quiet the last two days,” said Jeremiah Necessary, who lives next door.

Located at the intersection of State Routes 45 and 88, the Bristol Inn was more than just the local watering hole in town. It was a staple for more than a century.

“The downstairs, there was a piano that had been in there since I was a little girl. I used to come and sit and plunk on that thing,” said Ruth Duncan, a former Bristol resident.

Duncan said she grew up going to the inn.

“I would spend a lot of time sitting on the front porch watching the traffic and it’s just so sad that it’s not there anymore,” she said.

It was built in 1880 and people in town say it once was a stagecoach stop.

Now, it’s boarded up and charred after it caught fire Saturday morning.

“It’s a historic landmark here, just, it took everybody’s breath away for a minute,” Necessary said.

“It’s sad it looks the way it does now,” said Bristol Fire Chief Tom Dempsey.

Dempsey says the state fire marshal’s office is leading the investigation. So far, it appears it started in a front living area on the second floor.

“So far, their preliminary investigation has found nothing suspicious in nature. We’re just waiting for the final ruling sometime this week,” Dempsey said.