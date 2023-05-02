YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Bill Johnson visited the Valley on Tuesday and his first stop was meeting with Youngstown councilman Julius Oliver about a community project.

Oliver wants to purchase an abandoned building on the South Side and turn it into a center for small businesses.

Local students would also get the chance to get involved as entrepreneurs.

SMARTS, Choffin Career and Technical Center and YNDC are some of the organizations involved.

“I met with them this morning looking at a facility that will provide opportunities for the next generation in Youngstown for young people to learn a skill, learn a trade,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he has several ideas for the project and is looking at the next best steps.