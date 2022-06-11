YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the nation continues to mourn those lost to gun violence, one area group prays for peace.

Saturday afternoon, a “Vigil Against Violence” was held at the Academy for Urban Scholars on Market Street in Youngstown.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Planning Committee of the Mahoning Valley sponsored the service.

During the vigil, the names of those lost were read along with something about them.

Those who attended prayed for peace following the rash of gun violence in Youngstown along with the numerous deadly mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas as of late.

“It’s not so much as it curbs it, but that it brings attention to it, and we want people to be aware that these are more than just statistics. These were someone’s families, these were children, you know, teachers. There were wives, there were mothers, you know. We all should be affected by this because, unfortunately, it could be one of us,” said Jaladah Aslam with the MLK Planning Committee.

Aslam is also asking the community to remember the families who were lost and to do whatever you can to keep your family and children safe, which she calls a priority.