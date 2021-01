The pool needs some repairs

LISBON, Ohio (WKNB) – In Lisbon, the community swimming pool is unlikely to open this summer.

That’s according to our partners at the Morning Journal.

The pool was closed last year due to CCOVID-19 concerns. This year, it’s because the pool needs some repairs.

Village officials are still searching for money to do it.

A pool consulting firm estimated the cost to be over $250,000, reports the Morning Journal.