Community police officers surprise Youngstown families with gifts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Community Police brought Christmas early to people in the city this year.

The department received gift cards from an anonymous donor to give out to families in need this holiday season.

Patrol Officer Shaunessy Ott went to a couple of homes and surprised the people who live there with gift cards and plenty of presents.

“Helpful, especially in a time of need,” said Harley Kalna, one of the recipients. “When you’re trying and trying to do what you have to do just to kind of survive out here and then you know people really see that. So you know, I’m thankful.”

Officers said this is one of their favorite parts of the job.