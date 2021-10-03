Community pavilion opens in Hardford Township

HARTFORD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Hartford Township has a new community pavilion located in the township square.

There was a short ceremony and ribbon-cutting on Sunday to celebrate the finished product.

The project was funded through a grant by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The grant was around $40,000 and the total project cost around $100,000. The remaining funds were raised through donations from residents and fundraisers.

The 30×40 open-air building was styled after the former Hartford Academy that once stood on the grounds.

“We are going to have it available for weddings and showers, family reunions, anything that they want to use it for,” said Rebecca Whitman, chairman of the Hartford Board of Trustees.

The Hartford Township Park Committee says they’re excited to have the pavilion as a place in the community for people to meet. They plan to establish a committee to oversee scheduling for events at the pavilion.