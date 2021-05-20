Community nonprofit exceeds fundraising expectations

The Beatitude House is calling its Inspiring Hope Campaign a huge success

Today the nonprofit, which is an Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown ministry, announced they reached their goal of $3.4 million and then some.

They raised an additional $3 million, which was announced at Youngstown State University.

The money will be used for housing, education, and other support for local families in need.

“This is home to us and we want to make sure we continue to inspire hope among the people who live in Youngstown, all of the people that are here are friends and colleagues that we’ve grown up with that support us and have for many, many years and have by sharing their time and treasures with us,” said Sister Mary McCormick, general superior of the Ursuline Sisters.

One example, actor Ed O’Neill, grew up on the north side of Youngstown close to the first Beatitude House.

He donated the original script for the “Modern Family” pilot episode for an auction, signed by all of the cast members.

All proceeds went to fund the campaign.