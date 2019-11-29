Community mourns loss of former coach, officials urge drivers to be more careful

Four people have been killed in Mahoning County this year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The community is mourning the loss of former Ursuline coach and athletic director Sean Durkin.

Durkin was struck and killed Wednesday night while trying to cross Route 224 in Boardman.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Durkin was trying to cross five lanes of traffic from the south side when he was hit by two separate cars in the Eastbound lanes.

The Irish released a statement on the impact he had on the Ursuline community.

Statement on Sean Durkin’s passing from President Fr. Richard Murphy and Principal Matthew SammartinoThe Ursuline… Posted by Ursuline High School on Thursday, November 28, 2019

Durkin was the former baseball and basketball coach as well as the Athletic Director for the Irish.

Officials say four people have been killed in Mahoning County this year and are urging people to be more careful.

“Sometimes it’s been a lack of reflective clothing. Sometimes it’s just been a lack of attention to detail on behalf of the pedestrian crossing the roadway. In either case, these are all sad and certainly avoidable,” said Ohio Highway State Patrol Sargent Brian Holt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.