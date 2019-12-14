Community mourns loss of beloved teacher at Beaver Local Schools

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Beaver Local Schools community is mourning the loss of a substitute teacher who was killed in a crash.

Arthur Snyder, 76, died after a crash in Middleton Township earlier this week.

It happened along State Route 7 on Thursday afternoon.

A post on the district’s Facebook page Friday says the community is “deeply saddened” by his sudden passing.

Snyder taught at Beaver Local school for 35 years until he retired after the 2007-2008 school year. The Columbiana man continued to substitute teach after retiring.

“Mr. Snyder was about as kind hearted of an individual that you would find and many times had a witty comment or joke that would make everyone around him chuckle. One staff member described him best when she said he was like everyone’s Grandpa here at Beaver Local,” the post read.

According to his obituary, Snyder was well known in the area as the “Sno -Kone Man.” He was one of the founding members of The Way Station and was the owner and operator of the Columbiana Car Wash and EZ Lube.

Arthur Snyder’s Obituary