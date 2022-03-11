YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- There is more opposition over First Energy’s proposal to put up a power line though the new entertainment district in downtown Youngstown.

Friday morning, several local leaders met there to discuss the plan.



First Energy wants the lines to go from the Riverbend substation west of downtown to the city’s east side, with the lines going directly behind the amphitheater.

Business owners said that it will cause too much interference.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous that they think they can run a high tension power line down through the heart of our town, and it’s just this would be devastating to our business. it absolutely will,” said president of JAC Management Eric Ryan.

Friday’s news conference was organized by Ohio Attorney General candidate Rep. Jeffrey Crossman, who sits on the Ohio Power Siting Board.

It will make the final decision on the project. Crossman says he can’t vote on the plan…but will urge his fellow members to reject the project as proposed and highlight how FirstEnergy scandals has already cost local residents too much already.