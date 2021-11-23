Community members of various religions take part in faith gathering

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some members of the community took part in an interfaith service Tuesday morning in Youngstown.

The Mahoning Valley Association of Churches held its Mayor’s Interfaith Hybrid Prayer breakfast at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the city’s north side.

Struthers Mayor Cat Cercone Miller spoke about the influence of faith on her public service, while other interfaith leaders offered prayers for the community.

“So many different communities, community leaders, so many different leaders of different churches and different religions and walks of faith coming together for a common purpose,” she said.

This year it was held as a hybrid service. In addition to in-person worshipping, the service was also live streamed.