Community members of all ages join in on annual Columbiana Christmas tradition

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Columbiana is ringing in the holiday season with a Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony earlier this evening.

The Columbiana Chamber of Commerce’s 21st annual Christmas parade is a tradition for many and a bittersweet one for people like Columbiana High School senior Madison Croake, who just marched in it for the last time.

“Marching in the Columbiana Joy of Christmas parade is a really great experience. I’ve been doing it for five years and I’m really going to miss it next year,” Croake said.

For others it’s a tradition that’s only beginning, like 10-year-old Jillian Wolsonovich who joined in singing carols before the parade began.

“Christmas is a time where people just take their mind off things like work and other things and just go out with their family to have fun,” Wolsonovich said.

The parade started at Joshua Dixon Elementary School, traveling right up Main Street and through Pittsburgh Street.

The streets were lined with kids and families eager to ring in the holiday season and watch the tree come to life.

“It feels absolutely amazing to have a full crowd downtown,” said Erich Offenburg, the executive director of Columbiana’s Chamber of Commerce. “We’re so used to really great parades here in Columbiana and this one did not disappoint.”

Offenburg said he hopes this lifts people’s spirits. He also said the city officials are thrilled to return to normal festivities since the pandemic.

“It’s really nice to get back to normal,” said Lance Willard, the city manager. “People wanted to come out and I think they took advantage of it.”

This kicks off a series of events for the city with Small Business Saturday after Thanksgiving, followed by A Very Columbiana Christmas at Firestone Farms in December.