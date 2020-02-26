Community members give their thoughts on the presidential race, upcoming election

Roughly 100 people were stopped out in public places, such as the Eastwood Mall, downtown Youngstown and YSU.

(WKBN) – As Super Tuesday approaches, many people are deciding on a candidate they will vote for in the primary election.

Wednesday, we went out and asked community members their thoughts on the upcoming election.

Some of the questions asked were what issues people hope to see the next president focus on, what candidate they hope will win and what they thought about the race so far.

Roughly 100 people were stopped out in public places, such as the Eastwood Mall, downtown Youngstown and Youngstown State University.

However, the majority of the people asked said they have not been following along with the election, they don’t know enough to make a comment or they just are not interested in politics.

We were able to grab the opinions of some. In the video above, you can hear their thoughts on issues they would like to see addressed and what they hope will be the outcome.

Two YSU students said they hope the next president will focus more on climate change. One person said healthcare is a major issue.

CBS took an instant poll immediately following Tuesday’s Democratic debate.

There were 1,500 people across the country questioned after watching the debate.

Viewers were asked, “Who impressed you in the debate?” This is how each candidate ranked among those polled: