COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a quiet day at Guilford Lake, geese swim by the shore, but the head of the local Civic Association says a number of his neighbors have been complaining about changes to the park, specifically the area off Lakeview Drive that’s been allowed to grow wild.

“The idea of having a grass area is fine. But, there are other locations. That’s what I’m hearing,” said Bob Gause at the Guilford Lake Civic Association.

In the past, this had been mowed regularly and served as a playground for those living nearby. Now, neighbors are concerned.

“Ticks and other such creatures grow up in the grass. As you can see, the homeowners all mow grass and maintain it,” said Gause.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources say projects like this are happening at all of their properties around the state, to be more environmentally sensitive while still offering recreational activities.

The park manager says it’s all part of ODNR’s “ConServe Sustainability Plan.”

“You know, and one of the pillars of that is to have natural habitat, natural growth. Provide places for pollinators and this like that,” said Karl Mattern, at ODNR.

Mattern says allowing the grass and wildflowers to grow here will eventually encourage geese to re-locate and reduce the mess they leave behind.

“The geese will not feel comfortable feeding into this high stuff at all. And this is gonna reduce the grazing area that we have here at the lake,” said Mattern.

While the manager says there are still a number of open recreation areas around the lake, officials wanted to focus on spaces where a road separates the lakeshore from nearby homes.

“We thought we’d be the least impactful by picking an area like that. So, we only have a couple areas to look at,” said Mattern.

Still, the changes are expected to be a hot topic next Thursday when the Civic Association meets.