Community members and veterans spruce up park for Memorial Day

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Memorial Day might look different this year, but that’s not stopping Newton Falls from honoring those who have served our country.

Veterans and community members came together Saturday at Veterans Park to spruce it up.

There were events planned at the park for Memorial Day, but they were canceled because of COVID-19.

However, people still wanted to do something nice for those that did so much for them.

“Because I think those who have fallen deserve it. They deserve to be remembered and they deserve to be honored,” said Tesa Spletzer, a veteran.

“Look, the bottom line is, lest they never be forgotten for the ultimate sacrifice these men gave,” said 2nd Ward Councilman of Newton Falls John Baryak.

All of the supplies, like the flowers and mulch, and the time to put it all together was donated.