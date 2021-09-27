Community invited to meeting targeting violence issue in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A community meeting will be taking place to discuss recent violence in the city.

The meeting will happen on Wednesday, September 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Taft Elementary School at 730 E. Avondale Ave.

City officials and leaders such as Mayor Jamel Tito Brown and Councilwoman Basia Adamczak, D-7th, are expected to attend.

The meeting is open to the public to share their concerns and listen to others.

“We all know about the violence that’s plagued the city and even the nation over the last several months,” said Taft Principal Tod Morris. “We just want our scholars to be safe. They deserve that. This meeting is an opportunity for families to express their concerns and to ask questions. One of the goals is to develop a plan for how Taft can become a hub for community conversation and support neighborhood safety.”

On August 30, just a month prior, one person was shot on the street right in front of Taft Elementary School.

Last spring, Taft scholars and staff led a peace march around the school, pleading for an end to the violence.