YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A community meeting was held in Youngstown on Thursday to discuss issues and solutions in the city.

Youngstown Police Chief Carl Davis and Captain Jason Simon were guest speakers. They touched on efforts the police department is taking to combat crime in the city and also the role that the community plays.

“You as citizens of this ward, you also play an important role in keeping our neighborhoods safe. You keep the neighborhood safe when you report to the police department any suspicious activity that you might see,” Chief Davis said.

Some of the community members spoke about wanting to feel like they can trust the police.

Captain Simon talked about the importance of the community feeling comfortable talking with police about crime happening. He said not every conversation with an officer or detective will lead to that person having to testify in court, and they need more people to come forward.

“I want to get the community on fire. I need them to get lit up so we can start taking ownership of our community, and we can start making changes in our community, and stop blaming others for our community,” said Alexandria Dawson, founder of We Make Life Better, the non-profit organization that held the meeting.

First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver also attended the meeting at Greater Friendship Baptist Church and spoke about the importance of the community coming together and working together as one.