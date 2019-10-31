Community makes recommendations for future of Belmont Avenue corridor

Some suggested improvements were better lighting, recycle bins, pedestrian oases and ways to relieve the traffic congestion

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Community members had the chance to voice their opinions on the Belmont Avenue corridor during public sessions on Wednesday.

About two dozen people attended the morning session and another two dozen came out for the evening session at the Henry Stambaugh Golf Course in Youngstown.

Attendees filled out surveys and asked questions about improvements to Belmont Avenue.

Justin Mondok is a transportation planner for Eastgate. He said it’s helpful to hear these recommendations for future improvements to the area.

“Should something be particularly interesting to a community, they can take all the information we provide to them and take it and run with it,” Mondok said.

The Belmont corridor under consideration involves both Trumbull and Mahoning counties. It stretches from Excellent Drive and Churchill on the north end to Federal Street in Youngstown.

It is an opportunity to improve the quality of daily life. That is why Lorinda Dixon stopped in and filled out a survey.

She also enjoys biking along Belmont and would like to see the sidewalks improved.

“I like to bike from my house to Walmart when I need one quick thing, and the sidewalk is really bumpy and cracked that it is really not safe,” Dixon said.

Some suggested improvements were better lighting, recycle bins, pedestrian oases and ways to relieve the traffic congestion.

Residents also wanted to see home improvement stores, a movie theater or even an ice skating rink.

Dixon would like to see more recycling to help with the trash along Belmont.

“Recycling bins would show not only that Liberty cares about the environment and cares about Belmont Avenue looking good. It would give people less of a reason to throw their trash on the ground,” she said.

If you could not make it to either of the public sessions, you can still fill out a survey at www.eastgatecog.org.