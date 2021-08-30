Community leaders, Republicans discuss Biden signs using obscene language

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Political signs are showing up around Youngstown that use an obscene word when referring to President Biden.

First News wondered if the use of this word — on a sign, in a neighborhood — was illegal. A few members of the community discussed the issue Monday, and all agreed it’s protected by the first amendment.

The sign reading “F*** Biden and f*** you for voting for him” hangs out front of an Austintown home, but there are similar signs hanging elsewhere in Austintown and in other communities.

“People do have the right to their first amendment right, and we’re going to honor those rights, and once again while it may not be something that’s pleasing to the eye or something that maybe children would understand, it’s their right to do so,” said Jim Davis, Austintown trustee.

The owner of the sign says he hung it because he disagrees with President Biden’s handling of the situation in Afghanistan. He talked with a few of his neighbors and they’re OK with it.

Austintown Trustee Jim Davis is not.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate. Once again, we have children that live in our community. Obviously, we need to explain we have certain feelings, but for them to read that, they don’t necessarily understand why someone may have those opinions or feelings,” he said.

Mahoning County Republican Party Chairman Tom McCabe supports Donald Trump but says, “Signs like these cross the line. You have to have some respect for the presidency.”

McCabe says there will be Trump merchandise available next week at the Republican Party tent at the Canfield Fair. Some of vendors have offered items with a vulgar tone, and McCabe says he turned them down.

Still, Davis says it’s something we have to live with.

“We’re blessed to live in a country where we have rights and freedoms, and sometimes those freedoms — we may not like in certain ways, but that’s people’s God-given right to live in America, so God bless America,” he said.

First News also spoke with another Republican Monday, former Mahoning County Prosecutor Gary Van Brocklin, about the obscene political signs. Van Brocklin said, “I abhor those signs. That’s not what we [Republicans] are about.”