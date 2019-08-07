Community invited to join gun reform caravan from Niles to Kentucky

Local Congressman Tim Ryan and Moms Demand Action are leading the charge to urge Mitch McConnell to pass gun reform legislation

WASHINGTON (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan and Moms Demand Action’s Ohio chapter will be leading a caravan for gun reform Thursday.

The Caravan for Change will travel from Niles to Mitch McConnell’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky to urge the Senate majority leader to pass comprehensive gun reform legislation.

It’ll be making several Ohio stops along the way, including Akron, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati.

There will be a gun reform rally once the caravan reaches its Kentucky destination.

The caravan is in response to the two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas this past weekend which killed more than 30 people.

Local officials and community members are invited to join the caravan and rally. You can meet it at one of its stops:

6 to 6:30 a.m.: Pine Tree Square Plaza, 32 Youngstown Warren Rd., Niles

7:30 to 8 a.m.: First Christian Church, 230 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

10 to 10:30 a.m.: Sharon Woods Metro Park (Apple Ridge Picnic Area), 6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville, Ohio

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: University of Dayton Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton, Ohio

1:30 to 2 p.m.: Cincinnati City Hall, 801 Plum St. #150, Cincinnati, Ohio

7:30 p.m.: RALLY – City Plaza adjacent to the Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. 6th St., Louisville, Kentucky