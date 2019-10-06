Community invited to Girard Fire Department to learn about house fire safety

Families had the chance to tour the firehouse and trucks, try on gear and get hands-on with the fire equipment

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A special open house took place on Sunday at the Girard Fire Department as part of National Fire Prevention Week.

Families had the chance to tour the firehouse and trucks, try on gear, get hands-on with the fire equipment and go through a “smoke trailer.”

One Girard firefighter paramedic, Brian Pearson, said the theme this year was house fire safety.

“The big message this year is really learning how to get out and having a home escape plan ready to go in an event there is a home fire,” he said.

The fire department also handed out pamphlets and fire safety coloring books.