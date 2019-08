BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The community is invited to celebrate the redevelopment of the Southern Park Mall.

A Community Day on September 7 will celebrate the community, the demolition of the former Sears space and the commencement of the redevelopment of the mall, according to Washington Prime Group.

It takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot outside the former Sears, complete with food trucks and Ohio State Universtity football on the big screen.