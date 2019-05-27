Community honors Valley veterans through Memorial Day observances

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Local Memorial Day observances were held across the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on Monday.

One of the first programs of the day honored those who gave their lives at sea. Leaders with the Poland VFW recognized four U.S. Army chaplains who died in World War II. They gave up their life jackets to save others when their ship was torpedoed.

“As the ship went down, survivors on nearby rafts could see the four chaplains, armed, locked, embraced against the slanting deck. Their voices could also be heard offering prayer,” said Jeff Vrabel from Poland VFW.

In Canfield, the commander of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station told his audience that, while the nation will always be grateful for the fallen, credit also needs to be given to their families.

“Especially the gold star parents and spouses who at times have the hardest job of all. They are unsung heroes who help sustain us, our spouses and families behind us,” said Col. Joe Janik.

As part of the annual Memorial Day 500, thousands lined Pitt Street in Mercer for the parade.

“Memorial Day is for us to recognize their sacrifice, appreciate their sacrifice and be motivated by their sacrifice,” said Pastor Chuck Shwartz.